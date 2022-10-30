The show focusses on the formation of the SAS and starts in Spring 1941, with the British Army losing the war against Germany and the Axis powers. That's when eccentric young officer Lieutenant David Stirling comes up with an idea for a new parachute regiment to gain the advantage of surprise in North Africa.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight 's brand-new series SAS Rogue Heroes is available now on BBC iPlayer, and where the Peakies had their Red Right Hand, this new show has a soundtrack full of fist-pumping heavy metal.

Alongside songs from AC/DC, Black Sabbath and The Clash, the show also features songs from wartime performers such as Arthur Askey and Noël Coward.

But who else is featured on the soundtrack and which songs play in which episode? Read on for a list of all the songs featured in SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One.

SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Every song featured in the BBC drama

Episode 1

Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

If You Want Blood (You've Got It) - AC/DC

- AC/DC It's a Hap-Hap-Happy Day - Arthur Askey, with Orchestra

- Arthur Askey, with Orchestra Tiggerty Boo! - Harry Roy and His Band

- Harry Roy and His Band Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman Tawila - Taheya Carioca

- Taheya Carioca Live Wire - AC/DC

- AC/DC A Hard Road - Black Sabbath

Episode 2

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne and Connor Swindells as David Stirling. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman Egyptian Reggae - Jonathan Richman

- Jonathan Richman World War - The Cure

- The Cure Shot in the Dark - AC/DC

- AC/DC Mad Dogs and Englishmen - Noël Coward

- Noël Coward Borstal Breakout - Sham 69

- Sham 69 Highway to Hell - AC/DC

- AC/DC Something Better Change - The Stranglers

Episode 3

Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne and Connor Swindells as David Stirling. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman Hail, Hail, The Gang's All Here - DA Esrom, Arthur Sullivan

- DA Esrom, Arthur Sullivan Out in the Middle East - George Formby

- George Formby Slow Ride - Foghat

- Foghat I Fought the Law - The Clash

- The Clash Wheels of Steel - Saxon

- Saxon New Rose - The Damned

- The Damned Smash It Up (Parts 1 & 2) - The Damned

Episode 4

Connor Swindells as David Stirling and Sofia Boutella as Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman The Game (Triple H) [feat. Motörhead] - Jim Johnston

- Jim Johnston Born to Lose - Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers

- Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers Thunderstruck - AC/DC

- AC/DC Bless 'Em All - George Formby

- George Formby Oi! Oi! Oi! - Cockney Rejects

- Cockney Rejects Rollin' and Tumblin' - Cream

Episode 5

Ian Davies as Randolph Churchill in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Robert Viglasky

Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman Killing Machine - Judas Priest

- Judas Priest Don't Let's Be Beastly to the Germans - Noël Coward

- Noël Coward La révolution - Les Sales Majestés

- Les Sales Majestés BOUM - Charles

- Charles Oh! What a Surprise For the Duce! - Florence Desmond

- Florence Desmond Totally Wired - The Fall

- The Fall Je suis punky ! - Geiger

Episode 6

Connor Swindells as David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes. Kudos, Sophie Mutevelian

Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman

- Benny Goodman Adolf - Arthur Askey

- Arthur Askey We Gotta Fight - Sham 69

- Sham 69 1970 - The Stooges

- The Stooges Overkill - Motörhead

- Motörhead Wish Me Luck (As You Wave Me Goodbye) - Gracie Fields

- Gracie Fields If You Want Blood (You've Got It) - AC/DC

SAS Rogue Heroes continues airing on BBC One on Sundays, with all six episodes available now on BBC iPlayer. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.

