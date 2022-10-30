SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Every song featured in the drama
The series features an eclectic soundtrack from across the ages.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's brand-new series SAS Rogue Heroes is available now on BBC iPlayer, and where the Peakies had their Red Right Hand, this new show has a soundtrack full of fist-pumping heavy metal.
The show focusses on the formation of the SAS and starts in Spring 1941, with the British Army losing the war against Germany and the Axis powers. That's when eccentric young officer Lieutenant David Stirling comes up with an idea for a new parachute regiment to gain the advantage of surprise in North Africa.
Alongside songs from AC/DC, Black Sabbath and The Clash, the show also features songs from wartime performers such as Arthur Askey and Noël Coward.
But who else is featured on the soundtrack and which songs play in which episode? Read on for a list of all the songs featured in SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One.
SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Every song featured in the BBC drama
Episode 1
- If You Want Blood (You've Got It) - AC/DC
- It's a Hap-Hap-Happy Day - Arthur Askey, with Orchestra
- Tiggerty Boo! - Harry Roy and His Band
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- Tawila - Taheya Carioca
- Live Wire - AC/DC
- A Hard Road - Black Sabbath
Episode 2
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- Egyptian Reggae - Jonathan Richman
- World War - The Cure
- Shot in the Dark - AC/DC
- Mad Dogs and Englishmen - Noël Coward
- Borstal Breakout - Sham 69
- Highway to Hell - AC/DC
- Something Better Change - The Stranglers
Episode 3
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- Hail, Hail, The Gang's All Here - DA Esrom, Arthur Sullivan
- Out in the Middle East - George Formby
- Slow Ride - Foghat
- I Fought the Law - The Clash
- Wheels of Steel - Saxon
- New Rose - The Damned
- Smash It Up (Parts 1 & 2) - The Damned
Episode 4
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- The Game (Triple H) [feat. Motörhead] - Jim Johnston
- Born to Lose - Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers
- Thunderstruck - AC/DC
- Bless 'Em All - George Formby
- Oi! Oi! Oi! - Cockney Rejects
- Rollin' and Tumblin' - Cream
Episode 5
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- Killing Machine - Judas Priest
- Don't Let's Be Beastly to the Germans - Noël Coward
- La révolution - Les Sales Majestés
- BOUM - Charles
- Oh! What a Surprise For the Duce! - Florence Desmond
- Totally Wired - The Fall
- Je suis punky ! - Geiger
Episode 6
- Sing, Sing, Sing - Benny Goodman
- Adolf - Arthur Askey
- We Gotta Fight - Sham 69
- 1970 - The Stooges
- Overkill - Motörhead
- Wish Me Luck (As You Wave Me Goodbye) - Gracie Fields
- If You Want Blood (You've Got It) - AC/DC
