The series has been executive produced by George Clooney and is co-written by brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, so it's fair to say it's generating some serious buzz.

But how can viewers in the UK watch the series and when is it being released?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Agency.

How to watch The Agency

Jeffrey Wright as Henry and Richard Gere as Bosko in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+

The Agency will stream on Paramount Plus both in the US and internationally - however, there will be a slight disparity in the dates upon which the episodes will arrive.

While the first two episodes will stream on Paramount Plus in the US from Friday 29th November, fans in the UK will have to wait until Saturday 30th November to watch them.

This will continue for the rest of the series. While US episodes following this will be released on Sundays, the UK will get each new instalment on a Monday.

The Agency release schedule

Katherine Waterston as Naomi in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+

While the first two episodes will be released at once on Paramount Plus, on Saturday 30th November for viewers in the UK, the series will subsequently switch to weekly releases, with new episodes arriving on Mondays.

This means there will be a longer-than-usual break between the first two episodes and the third instalment.

You can find the full UK release schedule for The Agency here:

Episode 1 – Saturday 30th November 2024

Episode 2 – Saturday 30th November 2024

Episode 3 – Monday 9th December 2024

Episode 4 – Monday 16th December 2024

Episode 5 – Monday 23rd December 2024

Episode 6 – Monday 30th December 2024

Episode 7 – Monday 5th January 2024

Episode 8 – Monday 13th January 2024

Episode 9 – Monday 20th January 2024

Episode 10 – Monday 27th January 2024

What is The Agency about?

India Fowler as Poppy and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Based on the French series Le Bureau des légendes, The Agency follows a CIA agent, played by Michael Fassbender, who has been in deep cover for years.

The official synopsis says: "The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

"His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

The Agency trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Agency here:

The Agency is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Saturday 30th November.

