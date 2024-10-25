When he is called to abandon his alter-ego and report back to the CIA's London office, it involves leaving everything behind with barely a moment's notice – including Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith), the woman he has fallen for.

The synopsis reads: "When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Check out the trailer for The Agency below, and tune into the new series on Paramount Plus in the UK and Ireland from Saturday 30th November 2024.

In addition to Fassbender and Turner-Smith, The Agency also features Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die), Katherine Waterston (Slow Horses), Harriet Sansom Harris (Werewolf by Night), India Fowler (Insomnia) and Richard Gere (MotherFatherSon).

Behind the camera, the show is executive produced by Hollywood legend George Clooney and co-written by brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who are known for penning James Mangold films Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Speaking of his time on the project, Fassbender told Entertainment Weekly: "I've never done a TV series as the lead, so I've got a lot of respect for it.

"It's a jam-packed schedule, you've got to move fast, you've got to get things done, but I'm really, really enjoying it."

This is only Gere's second regular television role after BBC miniseries MotherFatherSon, which he previously suggested would be his last small screen role, but the veteran actor found himself "amazed" by the scale of The Agency.

"When I was a kid, you didn't want to do TV — it was just something you didn't do. It just wasn't of the highest quality, but now we're seeing things on TV that are as good or better than almost everything we're seeing on [movie] screens," he said.

"It's hard to even call it television now. It's a different animal. I've got to tell you, I probably shouldn't say this, but I was amazed at how much money is involved in this... Very sizeable budgets to tell stories."

The Agency is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Saturday 30th November.

