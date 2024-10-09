Showrunner Will Smith has said of continuing: "Depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct. But the world of the show is there to be mined."

Smith also said he would be interested in adapting some of Herron's spin-off books, which are set in the same world but are not strictly in the series - a prospect JK Coe star Tom Brooke has said he's "game" for.

But looking to season 5, when can fans expect it to arrive, what will it be about and who from the cast will be returning to their roles? Read on for everything we know about Slow Horses season 5.

More like this

*Warning - contains spoilers for Slow Horses seasons 1-4*

When will Slow Horses season 5 be released?

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

We don't yet know exactly when Slow Horses season 5 will be released, but fans shouldn't have to wait too long.

The series has been remarkably efficient at releasing new seasons in a timely manner, with seasons 1 and 2 airing in 2022, season 3 arriving in November 2023 and season 4 coming to screens in September 2024.

The show was officially renewed for season 5 in January 2024, and has already been filmed. Given this, we'd guess it could arrive around summer 2025, just a bit less than a year after season 4.

We will keep this page updated once we get any more concrete news.

What will Slow Horses season 5 be about?

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 5 will be based on the fifth novel in Mick Herron's Slough House series, London Rules.

An official synopsis has already been released for the season, which teases: "In season 5 of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.

"After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

Beyond this, we also have the blurb to go on from the London Rules book - although, of course, changes could have been made to this in the adaptation.

The blurb says: "At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, its new chief Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

"Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on No. 10; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble.

"Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks. Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed-up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath.

"But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse."

Who will star in Slow Horses season 5?

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and James Callis as Claude Whelan in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

We're expecting the majority of the main cast of Slow Horses to be back, and know we'll certainly be seeing more of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas's Diana Taverner, Jackson Lowden's River Cartwright and Rosalind Eleazar's Louisa Guy, among others.

There are some characters whose returns are less certain. While Jonathan Pryce could certainly return as David Cartwright, the end of season 4, in which River set him up in a retirement home, may well spell the end of his time on the show.

Meanwhile, it seems likely Hugo Weaving's Frank Harkness could return, but whether he'll be back in season 5 remains to be seen.

Similarly, Joanna Scanlan could come back as Moira Tregorian, but now she's got her job at the Park back and left Slough House, she could be a one-and-done character.

Finally, one character we almost certainly won't see more from is Kadiff Kirwan's Marcus Longridge, after he met his tragic end during the season 4 finale.

Here's a list of some of the characters we feel certain we'll see back for season 5 at this stage:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte

Tom Brooke as JK Coe

James Callis as Claude Whelan

Is there a trailer for Slow Horses season 5?

There isn't a trailer for Slow Horses season 5 online yet, but once one becomes available we will update this page.

For now, you can rewatch the season 4 trailer below.

Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.