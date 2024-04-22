And fans won't have to wait too long for their next dose of Rebel Moon action, thanks to the much-teased extended editions that will be released on the platform shortly, giving them even more footage of Kora and co's fight against the Motherland.

But what about the continuation of the sage in subsequent sequels? Read on for everything we know so far about the possibility of a Rebel Moon Part 3.

Warning: spoilers for Rebel Moon - Part Two.

Will there be a Rebel Moon Part 3?

Although it has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, if Zack Snyder has anything to do with it, there will indeed be a Rebel Moon Part 3, not to mention a Part 4 and possibly even parts 5 and 6.

"I guess four makes sense," Snyder recently told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview. "Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two - that's the question."

Meanwhile, he suggested that things are already in place to start work on the next instalment, if and when he does get the green light from the streamer.

"We absolutely have the story all set, we did all that work," he explained. "We wrote a treatment for the movie, so we'll see how we go ahead."

As for whether Netflix do decide to take up Snyder on more Rebel Moon, it remains to be seen.

While both films so far have received something of a kicking from critics, they have performed admirably when it comes to viewing figures – with Part 2 instantly becoming the most watched film on the platform.

Given that success, and Snyder's willingness to continue, it does seem possible that film number three will get the green light – we'll keep this page updated as and when we hear any concrete news on the matter.

When would a potential Rebel Moon Part 3 release?

Sofia Boutella plays Kora in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

In the event that a third film does materialise, Snyder fans can expect a bit of a wait before the next instalment hits Netflix – certainly much longer than the four-month gap between the first two films, which were shot back to back.

Although the director has revealed that a story has already been prepped for the next film, he has separately outlined that he plans to work on another project before turning his attention back to the world of Rebel Moon.

"I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime," he told GamesRadar+, "and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies."

Therefore, we're not looking at a start to production anytime imminently, probably not until late 2025 at the earliest.

With that in mind, it seems wildly unlikely that we'll see the next Rebel Moon film any time before 2026 even if it is confirmed soon, possibly even later.

At least Snyder diehards have the prospect of extended editions of the first two films to look forward to before then...

Who could star in a potential Rebel Moon Part 3?

Given no story information has been revealed, we can't say for sure who will be back in the cast of a potential Rebel Moon Part 3.

That said, there are a few stars who we can safely assume would probably return, such as Sofia Boutella as Kora, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Elise Duffy as Milius, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy and Fra Fee as antagonist Regent Balisarius.

Meanwhile, a few characters met their deaths in the second film, including Michiel Huisman's Gunnar, Doona Bae's Nemesis and Ed Skrein's Atticus Noble, so unless they appear in flashbacks, it seems unlikely we'll be seeing any more of them.

Then, of course, there's the possibility of some new characters joining – when we hear news of any cast members being added, we'll update this page.

What could the plot of a potential Rebel Moon Part 3 be?

Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

While Snyder has said he already has a story outlined for a third film, he's not given away what might happen – but it seems likely it would pick up directly where Part 2 left off.

Therefore, we can expect to see the Rebels continue their fight against the Motherland by tracking down Princess Issa, who was revealed at the end of the last film to have mysteriously survived Kora's assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, we might also delve deeper into the backstories of several of the characters – both the protagonists and the antagonists – and we can also probably expect to see at least one more epic battle sequence.

When any more information comes to light, we'll update this page.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix.

