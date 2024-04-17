But when it's threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), and particularly his henchman Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), she's forced to take action, seeking out warriors from neighbouring planets to help her make a stand.

The second part, The Scargiver, picks up as the battle really begins – but the film still leaves the door open for more.

Doona Bae as Nemesis and Michiel Huisman as Gunnar in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Snyder said: "I guess four makes sense. Four or six movies, depending... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question.

More like this

"We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, 'Oh, it's one now? Great.'"

While Rebel Moon: Part Three hasn't yet been greenlit, Snyder knows exactly what he wants to happen, telling us: "We absolutely have the story all set, we did all that work. We wrote a treatment for the movie so we'll see how we go ahead."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Teasing what fans have got ahead of them in Part Two, Snyder said: "I think the first thing is that people are going to really get this next chapter that really takes and answers all these questions from Part One, and really sort of completes this four-hour experience.

"And I love that we were able to do this insane third act battle. That's just completely crazy."

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is releasing globally on Netflix on April 19th.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.