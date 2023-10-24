However, this being a Snyder film, you can expect it to be an altogether darker take on the material, with the filmmaker promising plenty of violence, language and all-round edginess.

Fans will spot some repeat collaborators among the cast, including Justice League's Ray Fisher and Suckerpunch's Jena Malone, alongside other big names including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Charlie Hunnam.

The film is still some time away – expected to launch on the streaming platform in December – but here's everything we know so far about the cast and characters in Rebel Moon.

Sofia Boutella plays Kora

Sofia Boutella plays Kora in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Who is Kora? Kora is a former Imperium soldier who leaves the sinister force to join a growing resistance.

What else has Sofia Boutella been in? The Algerian actor rose to international stardom with breakout roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Into Darkness. She went on to portray the titular monster in 2017's The Mummy and fought alongside Charlize Theron that same summer in spy thriller Atomic Blonde. Most recently, she played Eve in BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Djimon Hounsou plays General Titus

Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou star in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Who is Titus? Another Imperium dropout, Titus is a hardened gladiator who crosses paths with Kora.

What else has Djimon Hounsou been in? Hounsou rose to fame in awards contenders like Amistad, In America and Blood Diamond. Comic book fans will know him as Korath in MCU entries Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, as well as the titular wizard in DC's Shazam!, its 2023 sequel and Black Adam. His other credits include Stargate, Gladiator, Furious 7 and A Quiet Place: Part II.

Charlie Hunnam plays Kai

Charlie Hunnam stars in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Who is Kai? Kai is a mercenary pilot whose ship plays a crucial role in Kora's plans to thwart the Imperium.

What else has Charlie Hunnam been in? Hunnam burst onto the scene with an acclaimed role in Russell T Davies's LGBTQ+ drama Queer As Folk. He found further success on the small screen in biker gang thriller Sons of Anarchy, before shifting to big screen gigs in Pacific Rim, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Gentlemen.

Michiel Huisman plays Gunnar

Michiel Huisman plays Gunnar in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Who is Gunnar? Gunnar is a farmer on the peaceful planet of Veldt, which is unjustly targeted by the Imperium. His limited knowledge of the universe is about to be blown wide open.

What else has Michiel Huisman been in? Game of Thrones fans will recognise Dutch actor Huisman as Daario Naharis on HBO's fantasy epic, a role he played in seasons 4-6. His other credits include The Haunting of Hill House, The Flight Attendant and zombie blockbuster World War Z.

Staz Nair plays Tarak

Staz Nair stars in Rebel Moon. Chris Strother/Netflix

Who is Tarak? Tarak is described as a "noble servant", who shares a connection with a flying creature known as a Bennu – it sounds a bit Avatar to us.

What else has Staz Nair been in? Sci-fi and fantasy fans may recognise Nair from Game of Thrones, where he played Qhono. He also had a recurring role on DC's Supergirl as reporter William Dey.

Doona Bae plays Nemesis

Doona Bae stars in Rebel Moon. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Nemesis? Nemesis is a cyborg swordmaster with the ability to wield molten hot metal weaponry.

What else has Doona Bae been in? Bae starred in South Korean horror-thriller The Host, which was the breakout film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. Her western work includes three collaborations with The Wachowskis, starting with Cloud Atlas, then Jupiter Ascending and lastly, Netflix series Sense8.

Ray Fisher plays Darrian Bloodaxe

Ray Fisher stars in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Who is Darrian Bloodaxe? Bloodaxe is a ruthlessly effective fighter who has been a thorn in the side of the Imperium for some time.

What else has Ray Fisher been in? Fisher previously collaborated with director Zack Snyder on the DC films Batman v Superman and Justice League, where he played Cyborg.

Cleopatra Coleman plays Devra Bloodaxe

Cleopatra Coleman plays Devra Bloodaxe in Rebel Moon. Netflix

Who is Devra Bloodaxe? Sister to Darrian and a fellow resistance fighter.

What else has Cleopatra Coleman been in? Coleman is one of numerous actors to have graced the set of Neighbours early in their career. She has gone on to roles on acclaimed shows The Last Man on Earth and Dopesick, as well as indie horror flicks Infinity Pool and Cobweb.

E Duffy plays Milius

E Duffy plays Milius in Rebel Moon. Netflix

Who is Milius? Milius is a resistance fighter and refugee from a planet decimated by the Imperium.

What else has E Duffy been in? E Duffy is making their feature debut in Rebel Moon.

Anthony Hopkins plays Jimmy

Jimmy is performed by Dustin Ceithamer and voiced by Anthony Hopkins in Rebel Moon. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Jimmy? Jimmy is an ailing robot, who defended a since-slain king in ancient times. He now has a more peaceful existence, but events could bring him back to the frontlines.

What else has Anthony Hopkins been in? An actor who needs no introduction, Anthony Hopkins is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs and other films. His many credits also include recent family drama The Father, Marvel's Thor trilogy, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Mask of Zorro and The Two Popes. He also appeared in HBO's high-concept sci-fi drama Westworld.

Jena Malone plays Harmada

Jena Malone plays Harmada in Rebel Moon. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Harmada? Harmada is a spider-like alien queen that Kora encounters on her journey.

What else has Jena Malone been in? Malone is another of Snyder's repeat collaborators, having also appeared in 2011 action flick Suckerpunch and DC blockbuster Batman v Superman (albeit, the ultimate edition only). Her other noteworthy projects include The Hunger Games franchise, where she played Johanna Mason, plus arty thrillers Nocturnal Animals and The Neon Demon.

Ed Skrein plays Admiral Atticus Noble

Ed Skrein stars in Rebel Moon. Chris Strother/Netflix

Who is Atticus Noble? Atticus is the primary villain of Rebel Moon as the cruel leader of a fleet of Imperium soldiers.

"When you look at Noble, you see the harshest type of military savageness," Skrein told TUDUM. "You see a ruthless, cold man who has chosen horror over morality for the directness of it.

"In a world where morality is waning, he has cast morality aside in the name of ambition."

What else has Ed Skrein been in? Skrein has previously played blockbuster baddies in 2016's Deadpool and cult hit Alita: Battle Angel. His dramatic work includes If Beale Street Could Talk, from lauded writer-director Barry Jenkins.

Fra Fee plays Regent Balisarius

Fra Fee attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Regent Balisarius? Balisarius is in charge of the Imperium's interstellar armies.

What else has Fra Fee been in? Fee played a shady associate of the Kingpin and Echo in Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney Plus. The Irish actor is also known for 2021's Cinderella (starring Camila Cabello) and Channel 5's Dalgliesh.

Rebel Moon is coming to Netflix on Friday 22nd December 2023.

