As the title suggests, the upcoming entry is intended as the second half of a two-part film with the first, and so it will pick up the stories of the various characters we met in the newly released Part One.

But when can fans expect to see the next part? And who will be returning in the cast? Read on for everything we know so far about Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

There are less than six months between the release of the first and second parts – with the second film set to arrive on Netflix on Friday 19th April 2024.

It's not yet been made clear whether The Scargiver will also be given a cinematic release a week earlier, as was the case with A Child of Fire, but that seems very likely – we'll update this page as and when that's confirmed.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver plot news

Doona Bae as Nemesis and Michiel Huisman as Gunnar in Rebel Moon. Clay Enos/Netflix

Not too many plot details about the second film have been made clear at this stage – which isn't all that surprising, given the first one has only just arrived.

We do know based on some teases by Snyder that the film will apparently go further into the backstories of several of the characters, including the series lead Kora, who is given the nickname of the film's title.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that Noble – the villain played by Ed Skrein – will be out for revenge after he was seemingly defeated by Kora and her allies in the first film, and it's also probable that we'll see much more of his boss, Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius.

When any more details are made available, we'll post them right here, so do keep checking back for all the latest news.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver cast

Most of the ensemble cast for the first film is set to return in the next instalment – so expect to see more of Sofia Boutella as Kora, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar and Doona Bae as Nemesis.

Also reprising their roles will be Staz Nair as Tarak, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, E Duffy as Millius, Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy, Alfonso Herrera as Cassius, Jena Malone as Harmada, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble and Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius.

Meanwhile, it's not clear whether Ray Fisher will be back as Darrian Bloodaxe, after his character appeared to be killed off in the first film – is he really dead, or could he be back for more?

Is there a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

Ed Skrein stars in Rebel Moon. Chris Strother/Netflix

There is indeed. Thanks to Justice League, there are few filmmakers working today more synonymous with the term 'Director's Cut' than Zack Snyder, so it's perhaps not surprising that Netflix has announced it will also be releasing extended editions of the Rebel Moon films.

It's not yet clear when the first Director's Cut will arrive – beyond a vague release window of early 2024 – but we do know that Snyder reckons it's a whole different prospect than the already released version.

Speaking to AP Wire, he said: "It’s not an 'extended cut' of this movie. It’s almost like a different movie. It’s almost a different universe that lives in than this movie."

When we hear more about when the Director's Cut will land on Netflix, we'll update this page accordingly.

