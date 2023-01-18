And this year, Snyder has teamed up with the platform once again for a brand new project – an epic space opera titled Rebel Moon which he co-wrote with his Army of the Dead collaborator Shay Hatten and Atomic Blonde writer Kurt Johnstad.

Divisive director Zack Synder has enjoyed a very fruitful relationship with Netflix in the last few years, with his zombie heist flick Army of the Dead receiving some warm reviews and spawning a new franchise after it landed on the streamer in 2021.

The film was recently one of many to be teased as part of Netflix's 2023 film preview video, which will surely have excited the director's loyal legion of fans. Read on for everything you need to know about the film.

As was confirmed in the aforementioned Netflix teaser, Rebel Moon will be released on the platform on Friday 22nd December 2023. That's an early Christmas present to look forward to for Snyder fans, then.

Of course, as with many other big Netflix film productions, it's very possible that the film could receive a limited theatrical release at some point before then, and we'll keep this page updated as and when we hear any news on that front.

Rebel Moon plot

So far, we've only been given a relatively brief synopsis of the film, which reads: "A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent."

It looks like it will certainly be impressive in scale and scope – and it's already been confirmed that this is just the first half of what was conceived as a two-part film, with both instalments having been shot back to back.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter when the project was first announced in 2021. "It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Rebel Moon cast

A huge ensemble cast has been assembled for the film, with key players including SAS Rogue Heroes star Sofia Boutella as Kora, Alita: Battle Angel's Ed Skrein as Balisarius, Justice League's Ray Fisher as Blood Axe, Shazam!'s Djimon Hounsou as General Titus and the great Sir Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a battle robot named Jimmy.

Elsewhere, there are roles for Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick), Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), among many more.

Rebel Moon trailer

No full trailer has been released for the film so far, but you can catch some brief snippets at 2:03 in Netflix's 2023 film preview video below. It certainly looks action packed!

Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix on Friday 22nd December 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

