Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hit cinemas in May, grossing over $800M at the worldwide box office, but when will it become available to stream online? Read on for everything you need to know.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 come to Disney Plus?

Sean Gunn as Kraglin in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will eventually land on Disney Plus, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

While we only had to wait 2 months for films such as Thor: Love & Thunder and just six weeks for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit the streaming service following their theatrical release in 2022, the most recent two entries in the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have taken longer to materialise on the platform.

As a result, it's difficult to estimate a streaming release date.

In the meantime, the film is available to purchase on-demand from digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 coming to Netflix?

No, it looks unlikely at this point, given that Marvel is owned by Disney.

As detailed above, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to eventually land on Disney Plus.

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel Studios

The film is expected to become available on blu-ray and DVD from 1st August, 2023.

Unfortunately, pre-orders aren’t currently available.

The at-home release will feature deleted scenes, a gag reel, director’s commentary and featurettes about how Rocket Raccoon was brought to life and about the cast’s passion for each other and the entire franchise.

The film is one of the longest MCU movies ever, with a runtime of 149 minutes and 51 seconds or, in other words, nearly two-and-a-half hours.

