That's right, the Australian soap opera Neighbours has been revived despite providing us with the perfect ending earlier this year.

Amazon Freevee is bringing back the show after it was initially cancelled, with the big announcement going down a storm online.

Four cast members have already been confirmed but other previous members of the cast discovered the news at the same time we did.

So, who is returning for Neighbours' 2023 revival on Amazon Freevee?

Who is returning to the Neighbours cast for the Amazon revival?

The following cast members have been confirmed to be returning for the Neighbours revival.

Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson

Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy

Alan Fletcher as Dr Karl Kennedy

Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi

Here's what you need to know about their returns and where we last left them.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)

Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson Fremantle

One of the original cast members of Neighbours, Stefan Dennis will be reprising his role as the dastardly but loveable Paul Robinson.

In the Neighbours 2022 finale, Paul finally reconciled with Terese Willis and decided to remain in Ramsay Street with her despite considering plans to leave for New York.

Will Terese return alongside Paul? And which of Paul's children will be on the street when the show returns to our screens?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)

Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy in Neighbours Channel 5 / Fremantle

The beating heart of Ramsay Street, Susan Kennedy will be back played by Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne.

In the Neighbours 2022 finale, Susan was awarded the thoughtful final voiceover of the show as she recalled all those who had been and gone on Ramsay Street.

However, Susan was delighted to learn that her neighbours would remain on Ramsay Street.

Now Susan will be back alongside her devoted husband Dr Karl Kennedy for the new episodes.

Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher)

Alan Fletcher as Dr Karl Kennedy in Neighbours

The other half of Neighbours' golden couple, Alan Fletcher will reprise his role as Dr Karl Kennedy for Neighbours' returned on Amazon Freevee.

In the Neighbours 2022 finale, Karl was pleased when his ex Izzy Hoyland did the right thing by splitting up with their son Billy.

Karl and Susan were also delighted to learn that their friends were staying in Erinsborough despite many planning to leave Ramsay Street.

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)

Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi in Neighbours

The resident funnyman and all-around good guy, Toadie Rebecchi will be again played on our screens by Ryan Moloney.

The Neighbours 2022 finale saw Toadie marry Melanie Pearson after a few hiccups and the pair decided to stay in Ramsay Street for good despite considering leaving their house behind.

Will Toadie and Melanie still be together by the time they return to our screens? We shall have to wait and see.

Who else could return to Neighbours in 2023?

Neighbours finale cast Fremantle / Channel 5

The following regular cast members were present on Ramsay Street at the conclusion of the series.

Lucinda Cowden as Melanie Pearson

Charlotte Chimes as Nicolette Stone

Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis

Takaya Honda as David Tanaka

Richard Huggett as Glen Donnelly

Annie Jones as Jane Harris

Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka

Gemma Bird Matheson as Kiri Durant

Richie Morris as Levi Canning

Geoff Paine as Clive Gibbons

April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan

Phoebe Roberts as Freya Wozniak

Jacinta Stapleton as Amy Greenwood

Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves

Matt Wilson as Aaron Brennan

However, the final weeks of the soap's original run also saw a number of past characters return, some of which were integral in wrapping up the stories of some of our regular cast members.

Guy Pearce returned as Mike Young for the final three episodes where he provided a romantic happy ending for Jane Harris. Does this mean that Jane won't be back as we can't see Pearce returning?

Jodi Gordon reprised her role as Elly Conway in the final episodes to also provide a romantic happy ending for Chloe Brennan, with the pair potentially moving to Sydney. Will they both be absent from the revival or could both return?

Natalie Bassingthwaighte also reprised her role as the troublemaking Izzy Hoyland for the final episodes and ended up striking up a romance with original cast member Shane Ramsay, played by Peter O'Brien, who was also back for the final episodes. We would be surprised if these two returned, and the same for Izzy's ex and Karl and Susan's son, Malcolm Kennedy (Benjamin McNair).

Finally, could Ian Smith reprise his role as the iconic Harold Bishop? He returned for a substantial guest stint ahead of the final episodes so maybe we will see Harold again.

