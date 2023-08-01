From then, it will air from Monday to Thursday, every week.

Speaking of the exciting update, executive producer Jason Herbison said: "All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18th September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled."

As well as this, Neighbours has released a thrilling trailer to accompany the news, showing all our favourites back in action – as well as some new faces.

Ramsay Street will welcome the Varga-Murphys to the fold, with the new family set to cause a stir, no doubt.

If this isn't enough, Amazon Freevee has confirmed that it will feature two series-themed FAST Channels, Neighbours – Looking Back and Best of Neighbours.

When the show returns, a very well-known A-lister will be joining the cast.

Mischa Barton will play the enigmatic Reece Sinclair – but the OC star had never actually watched Neighbours before signing up.

"I was familiar with it, probably the same things that most people recognise about the show, like Kylie Minogue and the fun stuff," Barton told the Herald Sun.

"So when the producers approached me about the role, I thought the character of Reece Sinclair was a very good fit."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023.

