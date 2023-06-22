An exact start date has not yet been revealed, but the news that the show will be resuming in roughly three months time will no doubt be exciting news for long-term fans.

Amazon Freevee has announced that the Neighbours revival will begin in September – more than a year after the beloved Australian soap ended its original 37-year run last July.

And if that wasn't enough, the soap has also revealed that a new family, the Varga-Murphys, will be joining the cast for the revival, with a first-look image having been released showing the new arrivals.

Naomi Rukavina and Sara West will play mums Remi and Cara, who have different outlooks on life but are "a united front" when it comes to parenting their teenage sons JJ and Dex, portrayed by Riley Bryant and Marley Williams respectively.

Meanwhile, although their "household is full of love", it is teased that someone in the family has an ulterior motive for being in Erinsborough, which could have "explosive ramifications" for their neighbours.

"I'm so honoured to be a part of the new Neighbours legacy and [am] really looking forward to bringing the Varga-Murphy family to Australian and international screens," said West.

"Cara has a bold, impassioned love for her family, and I love that her intentions have, so far, always been good. I hope having the Varga-Murphys on telly will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I'm proud to be a part of and I can't wait to share the family with you!”

Meanwhile, Rukavina added: “I am thrilled to be joining the new Neighbours legacy. As a stalwart of Australian drama television, the show is on the front foot of showcasing diverse and real representations of Australian families, not in a tokenistic way.

"The joys, sadness and madness of Neighbours have been a great adventure thus far and the Varga-Murphy family have already formed a special bond off-screen and on. I can't wait to share it with the world.”

Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison said he was "delighted" to welcome the Varga-Murphy family to Ramsay Street and added it was "fitting that the new season will herald the arrival of a new household, with many new stories to tell".

He continued: "They have fit into Erinsborough beautifully. They are warm, fun and also very unpredictable.”

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn.

