The finale saw many of the stars whose careers began on the soap reprise the roles that put them on the map, including Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia, who played the character of Beth Brennan from 1992-1994.

The upcoming Neighbours reboot has already secured plenty of new and returning stars following last year's not-so-final episode.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Imbruglia, who was unmasked as Panda in last year's The Masked Singer, was asked whether she would come back, to which she replied: "Never say never."

'They haven't approached me,' she added. 'But I mean, if Guy Pearce is coming back I'd have to consider it. I'd love to do something with Guy."

It appears that that may well be the case, with Pearce hinting at an appearance in the Amazon Freevee reboot during a chat on the Good Weekend Talks podcast.

“Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, ‘Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,’ you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say,” he said.

Pearce is not the only star returning, as a string of original stars have confirmed they will be back on Ramsay Street - most recently, April Rose Pengilly and Jodi Gordon, who played fan-favourite couple Chloe Brennan and Elly Conway. The former shared the exciting news on her Instagram account last week.

