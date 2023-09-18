According to our Neighbours review, the fun and twisty soap has plenty that viewers will want to dive into, too.

Plus, with upcoming drama involving Mike and Jane, Harold, Susan and Karl, and Mackenzie's new love interest, Amazon Freevee is the place to be.

Wondering how to find Neighbours to watch in the UK? Read on for a helpful guide.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Neighbours in the UK

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee from Monday 18th September.

Episodes will land Monday - Thursday, every week, from 7am.

Amazon Freevee is available to download as an app, via iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon tablets, Android TV, Google TV, Xbox and PlayStation 5, as well as Fire TV devices. The channel can also be found via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Amazon Freevee is available for viewers in the UK, US, Germany and Austria.

While you can dive into the new episodes, Amazon Freevee also boasts every Neighbours episode from 2012 to 2022, plus a selection of classic episodes, too, so there's plenty to enjoy!

Read more:

Do you need to pay for Amazon Freevee?

Ryan Moloney (as Toadie Rebecchi) and Lucinda Cowden (Melanie Pearson) for Neighbours. Amazon Freevee

It's all in the name - Amazon Freevee is completely free for subscribers. Just sign in with an email address and you're good to go.

Amazon Freevee makes its money from advertising, so you c an expect some ad breaks while watching content there.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.