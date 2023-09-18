Two years, on when we catch up with Mackenzie, she obviously isn't quite over what happened to Hendrix, but she is in a much better place, living in the new shared house with Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

The good news is that it seems there's some light on the horizon for Mackenzie, as she shows signs of moving on while growing closer to Haz.

Will she learn to put the past behind her and make a move forward with Haz?

Elsewhere in the thrilling opening episode, Neighbours delivered a big shock for viewers when it was revealed that the big teased wedding wasn't between Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) as expected, but actually between Terese and Toadie!

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

Fans will remember that at the end of the original series, Toadie married Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) in a sweet ceremony.

It's not quite clear what happened during the two year time jump which caused Toadie and Melanie to break up, or where Mel is now, but fans will be keen to find out, that's for sure.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

