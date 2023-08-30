Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Herbison explained it's his dream to get Hugh Jackman on for a guest role, after he very publicly almost signed onto a two-year stint on the soap.

He laughed: "I do want to put one thing out to the universe. I want Hugh Jackman to appear in Neighbours.

"Hugh famously almost did a two-year run on the show. He tells the story many times, and you can see it online where he had the choice between two years on Neighbours or going to WAAPA, which is a very renowned film acting school in Perth.

"To the despair of his family in the UK, he chose WAAPA, so I think it's time that he fulfilled his destiny. His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was directing here in 2020 and he was going to pop to set, but then it was the week of Covid and we had to shut."

Herbison added how he has approached some "pretty good names" already and has had positive signs early on - so watch this space for any exciting announcements!

Now that Neighbours is on Amazon Freevee, Herbison explained how he's open to getting lots more American stars on Ramsay Street.

"I think we're open to anything. We are absolutely a show about Australians living in an Australian suburban street. But we do have a lot of Brits, a lot of Americans, a lot of people from many different countries, just like real life.

"So I think we're very open to it. We've had many British characters over the years pop through on the show."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

