However, it obviously wouldn't have been possible to get everyone back for the new episodes, considering production had wrapped and some had moved on before the reboot was announced.

According to Neighbours' exec producer, Jason Herbison, the production had to move quite quickly to get some of the originals back before it was too late.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Herbison explained: "I was thinking about [which cast members to bring back] in isolation for a little while, but then when we got the green light and sign-off, I went and visited the four heritage cast [Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Stefan Dennis].

"We talked to them and very quickly got them all on board for an announcement."

He added: "I had a bit of an idea of the other characters that I'd been thinking about, so we very quickly and urgently got on the phones and, in a couple of weeks, pulled together the cast that we needed to return."

Tim Kano, Georgie Stone, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Annie Jones. Fremantle

Herbison explained how he had to make a decision on whether to recast some characters, but excitedly teased that some fan favourites could be back - even if they're not there for the first episode.

"There were people who were unavailable as they had moved on to other projects, so we had decisions to make over whether or not we might want to recast those roles, or whether or not we might move them on from the show."

He hinted: "But I will say that, just because a character is not back in episode one, it doesn't mean they may not return in the future.

"Certainly, there's a lot of love from the actors who have been on the show."

