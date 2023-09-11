RadioTimes.com caught up with Annie Jones on the set of Neighbours to find out all about Jane and Mike's future, and while the actress was tight-lipped on the details, she did tease drama is on the way for the loved-up pair.

When asked if Jane and Mike would keep their happy ever after, Jones teased: "Who knows? It is Neighbours - there's bound to be a drama or two!"

Furthermore, Jones confirmed that Jane features quite heavily in the opening episodes of the revamped series.

Whatever drama comes Jane and Mike's way, Jones has reassured fans there's a lot coming that will be sure to entertain.

"We've got a lot of new characters, a lot of older characters coming back - so lots of new and old! And a couple of houses have been refreshed, so lots to look forward to.

"It's like the same-old, but new; like putting on a comfortable old pair of jeans that have been bedazzled!"

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023.

