An emotional finale was aired in which the soap's most famous alumni – including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie – made guest appearances to honour its legacy.

But fortunately, the cancellation didn't stick, with the outpouring of love compelling ad-supported streaming service Amazon Freevee to revive the show, complete with several returning cast and, of course, that legendary theme song.

Barry Crocker was first to lend his vocals to the track, which was devised by Tony Hatch and Jackie Trent, but the reins have been handed to another talented singer for this latest edition.

The Voice Australia winner Chris Sebastian has been selected for the job, with the Neighbours cast seen enjoying his smooth style in a promo video released to X (formerly Twitter) today. Watch now:

Earlier this week, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan revealed to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 that the show had approached him to record a new version of the theme song, but he politely declined.

Following his brief reprisal of fan favourite character Scott Robinson in the finale (which proved not to be), he argued "the moment" for his Neighbours comeback had passed (via Digital Spy).

That gave a chance for Sebastian to step up to the plate, having taken a long journey to mainstream success.

The singer participated in The Voice Australia's first season back in 2012, but was eliminated after reaching the top 16. A second attempt in the show's ninth edition, which aired in 2020, ended with him being announced as overall winner.

He performed covers of Linkin Park's Numb and Rickie Lee Jones's The Horses in the final, and went on to release original songs Hard to Get to Love and Wasted On Me.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

