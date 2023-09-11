Will it be smooth sailing for the pair? Or will they be in for more drama? It is Neighbours after all!

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked what the future holds for Karl and Susan, Fletcher told RadioTimes.com: "We've got a few separate storylines coming up..."

Woodburne added: "There's an interesting storyline coming up later in the year, which we can't talk about, which will give us a big burst of comedy."

Alan Fletcher as Karl and Jackie Woodburne as Susan in Neighbours. Fremantle

We do know that Izzy Hoyland's (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) daughter is back - and that can only mean trouble.

Speaking about Holly's (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) return, Fletcher teased: "She's always been present in the show in some way, and she's very much Izzy's daughter, so there's going to be great stories out of that..."

Furthermore, Fletcher and Woodburne are pleased to welcome Ian Smith (who plays Harold) back into the fold.

Woodburne praised Smith, saying: "Any time Harold turns up in Ramsay Street it's a good day. He's such a touch stone for viewers. It's Harold, everything's right with the world!"

Read more:

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.