When asked where we find ourselves when we return to Ramsay Street, Kano teased: "It has jumped a couple of years when we come back, so that's awesome. There's been time for a lot of change to happen and a lot of growth for some of the characters."

Furthermore, he went on to tease an almighty plot twist that viewers will have to enjoy.

"Even when I read the first scripts I was shocked about the plot twist that happens in the first episode when we come back," Kano laughed.

What else would we expect from Neighbours?!

Dennis has praised the reinstatement of Neighbours, saying it's great for the industry to have the Australian soap back up and running.

"I was very pleased for myself, but I'm going to be unselfish here. I was very pleased for the show that it had been picked up again because as people discovered when it did stop, there was a gaping hole in the industry," Dennis explained.

"Suddenly, that hole's been filled again which is brilliant. The industry lost so many things when Neighbours died."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023.

