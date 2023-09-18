The first episode was all centred around Terese's upcoming wedding, and given where things were left off in last year's finale, fans would be forgiven for presuming this was her wedding to Paul.

However, the end of the episode revealed that was actually not the case. Terese was, in fact, getting married to Toadie, despite the fact he got married at Melanie at the end of last year's run!

Off the back of this huge twist, RadioTimes.com caught up with Terese and Toadie stars Rebekah Elmaloglou and Ryan Moloney to find out when and how they themselves learned of the development for their characters.

Moloney revealed that they got "a little heads-up" before they got the scripts, with Elmaloglou adding: "They wanted to see the look on my face."

Moloney joked, "Yeah, they flew you down especially just to see the look on your face," to which Elmaloglou said: "Oh, I mean, it threw me completely. I mean, it was the last thing I expected, it really was."

Moloney then explained how he and Elmaloglou went about crafting their on-screen relationship, saying: "As soon as we found out it's like 'Okay, all right. How do we make this work? What's the story dynamics? What's the character dynamics? What's the background to how these two have gotten together?'

"Because it was very, very important for us to have it not be a gimmick, that people actually buy it and they go, 'Oh, yeah, of course, they make sense being together.'"

When asked how they think the twist will go down with the fans, Elmaloglou said that she doesn't think "it's gonna go down too well at first", explaining that she had a dream where she was "confronted with a whole lot of fans of the show and they were really upset".

However, she said that while she thinks fans will be shocked initially, she and Moloney have "worked quite hard at making it, as Ryan said, real and authentic".

"These two people are genuinely in love with each other and have got together in a beautiful way and so forth," she concluded.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

