Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fletcher and on-screen wife Jackie Woodburne (who plays Susan Kennedy) opened up on what's coming up.

When asked where Karl and Susan are after the two year time jump, Fletcher confirmed: "We're still at No.28, but a lot has happened around us."

Woodburne added: "They're reeling from everything going on..."

Fletcher continued: "I actually wrote to our head writer from the UK the other day and I said, 'I've just read the best script I've ever read in 28 years'.

"The way in which they've constructed the return of Neighbours and the way they've constructed what happened to all the characters and why is some of the best stuff I've ever seen."

Woodburne agreed, adding: "When we learned what happened in those two years, it's so complex but so beautifully dovetailed into every character's story. It really is exquisite."

"Suddenly it all makes sense!" Fletcher laughed.

As for details, the iconic soap pairing were tight-lipped, but did tease a few upcoming storylines.

"We've got a few separate storylines coming up," Fletcher explained, as Woodburne added: "There's an interesting storyline coming up later in the year - which we can't talk about - which will give us a big burst of comedy."

One thing we do know is that Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) is back and living in the Kennedy household - that sounds like trouble!

"She's always been present in the show in some way, and she's very much Izzy's daughter, so there's going to be great stories out of that..." Fletcher teased.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

