Now, it's been confirmed that Lucinda Armstrong-Hall will be reprising her role as Holly Hoyland, understandably sparking suspicion that she could very well be becoming more like her mother, the iconic Izzy Hoyland (played by Natalie Bassingthwaighte).

The list of exciting returnees in the Neighbours reboot is growing by the day, making fans even more excited for the new iteration of the long-running Australian soap.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Announcing the news on the official Neighbours Instagram and Twitter accounts, the post reads: "We're happy to officially announce that Lucinda Armstrong-Hall will be reprising her role as Holly Hoyland in new episodes of #Neighbours later this year. Is Holly still the sweet girl that we all remember? Or is she now more of her mother's daughter? You'll have to wait and see..."

If you cast your mind back, you'll know that Holly is actually the daughter of Izzy and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), which only provided copious amounts of drama throughout the years. More recently, Bassingthwaighte reprised her role as Izzy in the final episodes of Neighbours after it was announced that the soap had been cancelled.

In typically dramatic fashion, Izzy ended up striking up a romance with original cast member Shane Ramsay, played by Peter O'Brien, who was also back for the final episodes. As for where that leaves Holly, we can only hope that she'd be a little less troublesome than her mother but the jury's still out about where she slots into the new episodes.

Will she develop as mean a streak as Izzy? Or will she remain to be the kind of sweet-hearted character we can only hope for?

Read more:

Other returning characters also include Emerald Chan and Lloyd Will as Andrew and Sadie, as well as Candice Leask as Wendy, which completes the Rodwell clan.

And the news of returning beloved characters should only be set to get better after returning stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Annie Jones (Jane Harris) previously confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the show will be "getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible". Dennis did admit though that "because we had literally stopped, people started to move on".

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.