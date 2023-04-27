Will first stepped into the role in 2020, replacing previous Andrew Rodwell star David Lamb, who portrayed the character between 2018 and 2019.

As filming continues on the Neighbours reboot for Amazon Freevee, another returning star has been announced, with Lloyd Will set to reprise his role as Sergeant Andrew Rodwell.

It was announced just earlier this week that Andrew's daughter Sadie Rodwell, played by Emerald Chan, would be returning to the soap, and we now know her father will be back too.

In a post on Instagram announcing Will's return, the official Neighbours account said: "We’re very happy to announce that Lloyd Will is also reprising his role as Sergeant Andrew Rodwell in the new season of #Neighbours. Who else was going to keep those Erinsborough residents in check?"

Neighbours officially re-entered production earlier this month, and so far a whole host of returning stars have been announced, including the likes of Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Georgie Stone and April Rose Pengilly.

Read more:

Speaking with RadioTimes.com recently, Dennis revealed that the soap is "getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible", although said that "because we had literally stopped, people started to move on".

Dennis continued: "The world of acting is insecure enough as it is so if you suddenly find yourself without work after a gig – it doesn't matter if its 37 days or 37 years, you've got to go and earn some dosh. Some people moved states. I can confirm Ian Smith's coming back, which shocked me. That's pretty exciting."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, one new star set to join the soap is The OC's Mischa Barton, who will guest star in the new episodes playing Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be.

Barton said of her role: "I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.