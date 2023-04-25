The legend has had a recurring role in the Australian soap for the past few years, and it seems that will be the case when Neighbours finally returns after a year off screens.

Fans of Neighbours were positively overjoyed when it was revealed that icon of the soap, Ian Smith, would be reprising his role of Harold Bishop in the Amazon Freevee reboot .

Speaking about returning to Neighbours, Smith has opened up about playing Harold in the upcoming episodes, hinting he still doesn't suffer fools easily.

Talking at the Neighbours: The Celebration Tour in Melbourne (via TV Tonight), the actor said: "People know that he can turn in a second. If he thinks there's been an injustice done, he will fight like fire."

Smith added: "But if he gets caught in a corner, he can be a little bit stupid. He'll blunder and bluster around until he gets out of it." Will he clash with someone in the coming months on Neighbours? Given the soap's love of drama, certainly don't rule it out!

Talking about his future, the 84-year-old admitted he does think his time for retirement is coming near. "I do want to retire," he revealed. "They've been so kind to let me come back to do bits and bobs."

Meanwhile, Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones recently told RadioTimes.com they hope to get as many of the original Neighbours cast back as possible for the reboot.

Dennis said: "We have been told that they're getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible. But because we had literally stopped, people started to move on.

"The world of acting is insecure enough as it is so if you suddenly find yourself without work after a gig – it doesn't matter if its 37 days or 37 years, you've got to go and earn some dosh. Some people moved states. I can confirm Ian Smith's coming back, which shocked me. That's pretty exciting."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

