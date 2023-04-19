However, as filming recommences, we still don't know everyone who'll be returning for the Amazon Freevee reboot .

Australian soap Neighbours is back up and running after being cancelled last year, and it's exciting to see all the latest cast developments coming from set.

When RadioTimes.com caught up exclusively with Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Annie Jones (Jane Harris) when they were in London celebrating the Neighbours tour, they revealed production is hopeful to get most back who were in the series as it came to an end last July.

Dennis said: "We have been told that they're getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible. But because we had literally stopped, people started to move on.

"The world of acting is insecure enough as it is so if you suddenly find yourself without work after a gig – it doesn't matter if its 37 days or 37 years, you've got to go and earn some dosh. Some people moved states. I can confirm Ian Smith's coming back, which shocked me. That's pretty exciting."

Speaking about returning to set after their break, both admitted it will be strange to set foot on Ramsay Street again.

"It's going to be a little bit weird," revealed Dennis. "I've done it before, and you've done it before [gestures to Harris] where we've sort of been away from the show for a long time, reprising... you do put the skin back on pretty quickly."

Harris added: "It'll be interesting to see whether it's the next day or the next week. Will we go back in time? We really don't know."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

