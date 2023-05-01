The news was first revealed on Neighbours' official Instagram page, with a picture of Leask posted alongside the message: "And Wendy makes three! We're delighted that Candice Leask will be returning with the rest of the Rodwell clan in all new episodes of #Neighbours. We look forward to Wendy saying ''Yoo-hoo'' again later in the year."

Following the news that Emerald Chan and Lloyd Will will be returning as Andrew and Sadie respectively in the Neighbours reboot, it has now been confirmed that Candice Leask will also be back as Wendy, completing the Rodwell clan.

Meanwhile, Leask commented: "well YOO-HOOOOO indeed!!! I AM soooo thrilled to be joining the amazing and immensely hardworking show - that is Neighbours!!!! (And SO happy that the fans are getting their Neighbours back... (I wonder what events the street will bring this year... any guesses???)." [sic]

Leask first joined the cast in December 2021, with Andrew, Wendy and Sadie going on to become regular characters shortly before the original show's finale in 2022.

Returning stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Annie Jones (Jane Harris) previously confirmed when speaking with RadioTimes.com that the show will be "getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible", although Dennis said that "because we had literally stopped, people started to move on".

Read more:

The show went back into production in April, with an on-set picture being released to mark the occasion, showing cast members including Dennis, Jones, Alan Fletcher, Lucinda Cowden and Rebekah Elmaloglou.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, as well as all the returning stars new cast members have also started to be announced, with The O.C.'s Mischa Barton joining the soap in a guest capacity.

Barton said: “I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.