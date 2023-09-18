While Harold continued his role as keeper of the Ramsay Street history book, he got caught up chatting to newcomer JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant). Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) then had to ask him why he hadn't got changed for the ceremony that day.

Harold looked as though the occasion had only just dawned on him, but while we wonder exactly what's going on, Neighbours' traditional teaser trailer at the end of the instalment may have shed more light on this.

"It's about Harold," Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is seen saying gravely, while Harold is seen looking confused and troubled outside. The scene then cuts to Harold looking worried as he's comforted by both Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

Could poor Harold be suffering with memory lapses, leading to a devastating diagnosis down the line? Losing such an iconic character, just as we've welcomed him back, would certainly have a huge impact on the show and the community within it.

So, with Dr Karl on hand, is this a medical issue, or might Harold be dealing with something else entirely, something which is preventing him from concentrating on life in the present?

But before we get too carried away speculating, Neighbours returns on Tuesday 19th September at 7am on Amazon Freevee, where we may learn more about Harold's situation.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

