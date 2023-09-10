The Varga-Murphys will be moving in to the neighbourhood permanently after what was meant to be a holiday.

Sara West and Naomi Rukavina play couple Cara and Remi, while Riley Bryant and Marley Williams play their sons, JJ and Dex.

RadioTimes.com sat with West and Rukavina to discuss their characters and how they settle into Erinsborough.

"I'm a sparky, which is a tradie," West revealed of her character, Cara. "So all my costumes are super comfortable. Really warm, which is great for shooting in Melbourne.

"Cara's got a lot of love for her family. I think she can sometimes be a little bit quick to react to things, certainly at the beginning. But, yeah, Remi is good at kind of keeping the family on an even keel."

Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy, Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy, Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy and Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy in Neighbours. Amazon Freevee

Rukavina's Remi is a doctor, and the actor went into detail about their family's dynamic, explaining: "We have 13 and 16-year-old sons, Dex and JJ.

"I would say JJ, who is the older one, he's more of the boundary pusher, and Dex, our youngest son, he is very anxious to keep our family close-knit and together."

She added: "We're a really warm family. Cara and Remi are a really loving couple, they really deeply love each other, and their kids - but I would say that Cara and Remi are best friends."

A wholesome family, by the sounds of it, but one that seemingly won't be exempt of the soap's antics.

Though we don't know much about what awaits them on Ramsay Street, we do know that the biological father of one of their children could be a long-term resident, and that the Rodwells won't take to them too kindly...

We'll have to tune in later this month to find out why.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

