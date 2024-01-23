Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, the film boasts a superb central performance from Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman seemingly revived from the dead in an audacious experiment by a madcap Scottish scientist.

As her brain begins to develop at an accelerated pace, Bella is whisked off by a caddish lawyer on a European tour during which she learns all about all the flaws and inconsistencies of humanity.

Given the rapturous reception to the film, you might well be interested in checking it out as we head deeper into awards season – read on for everything you need to know about how to do just that.

How to watch Poor Things in the UK – is it streaming?

Poor Things was released for an exclusive theatrical window in UK cinemas on Friday 12th January – so at the moment, the only way to watch it is on the big screen.

And as the numerous awards and nominations indicate, it's certainly worth the trip to the pictures!

When will Poor Things be released on streaming in the UK?

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight

As with other Searchlight films, Poor Things will eventually be added to the Disney Plus library, probably around two or three months after its theatrical release.

Fans can, therefore, expect to see the film on streaming at some point around March or April 2024 – we'll keep you updated as and when we hear any confirmation of an exact date.

Meanwhile, if you don't have a subscription to Disney Plus, Poor Things will also be available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Google Play, probably around 45-60 days after its theatrical premiere.

As yet, there is no confirmed DVD and Blu-Ray release date for the film – but the film will probably arrive on physical media around the same time as its digital release or very shortly afterward.

When we hear anything more official, we'll update this page accordingly.

Poor Things is available to watch in UK cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

