BAFTA Film Awards winners 2024: Full list of winners confirmed
Oppenheimer and Poor Things top the nominations - but who takes home the glory?
The big night for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 has finally arrived.
Film fans have already had a good while to keep an eye on the full list of nominations, which followed the release of the longlist weeks earlier.
Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer scored the most number of shortlist nominations, including for star Cillian Murphy as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb.
Another high-scorer for nods was the quirky comedy Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite) and its leading lady Emma Stone.
Other films in the running include blockbuster hit Barbie, the horrifying The Zone of Interest, the mysterious Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and haunting Brit flick All of Us Strangers?
But who takes home the gold in the ceremony presented by Doctor Who icon David Tennant?
Read below for the full list of nominees and winners updated live.
SPOILER warning for those watching the ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.
BAFTA Film Awards winners 2024: Full list of winners
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Leading Actress
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - WINNER
- Sophie Wilde
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- Earth Mama - WINNER
- How to Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not in the English Language
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol - WINNER
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction - WINNER
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things - WINNER
Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Makeup & Hair
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things - WINNER
Original Score
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things - WINNER
- The Zone of Interest
Special Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things - WINNER
Sound
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest - WINNER
British Short Animation
- Crab Day - WINNER
- Visible Mending
- World to Roam
British Short Film
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster - WINNER
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Which film has won the most BAFTA Film Awards in 2024?
The running tally so far is as follows...
- Oppenheimer - 7
- Poor Things - 5
- The Zone of Interest - 3
- American Fiction - 1
- Anatomy of a Fall - 1
- The Boy and The Heron - 1
- Earth Mama - 1
- The Holdovers - 1
- 20 Days In Mariupol - 1
