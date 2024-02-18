Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer scored the most number of shortlist nominations, including for star Cillian Murphy as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb.

Another high-scorer for nods was the quirky comedy Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite) and its leading lady Emma Stone.

Other films in the running include blockbuster hit Barbie, the horrifying The Zone of Interest, the mysterious Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and haunting Brit flick All of Us Strangers?

More like this

But who takes home the gold in the ceremony presented by Doctor Who icon David Tennant?

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners updated live.

SPOILER warning for those watching the ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2024: Full list of winners

Best Film

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Universal Pictures

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

Sandra Huller as Hedwig in The Zone of Interest. A24

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Leading Actress

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers Focus Features

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER. Universal Pictures

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex. Mubi

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce - WINNER

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama - WINNER

How to Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

A scene from Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. A24

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol - WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

Studio Ghibli/ YouTube.

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction.

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction - WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Editing

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Universal

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Makeup & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Original Score

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Universal Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in POOR THINGS. Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things - WINNER

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

British Short Animation

Crab Day - WINNER

Visible Mending

World to Roam

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster - WINNER

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Which film has won the most BAFTA Film Awards in 2024?

Front Row L to R: Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Seth Neddermeyer is Devon Bostick, Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård is Hans Bethe, and Josh Peck is Kenneth Bainbridge in OPPENHEIMER. Universal Pictures

The running tally so far is as follows...

Oppenheimer - 7

Poor Things - 5

The Zone of Interest - 3

American Fiction - 1

Anatomy of a Fall - 1

The Boy and The Heron - 1

Earth Mama - 1

The Holdovers - 1

20 Days In Mariupol - 1

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February from 7pm. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.