The big night for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 has finally arrived.

Film fans have already had a good while to keep an eye on the full list of nominations, which followed the release of the longlist weeks earlier.

Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer scored the most number of shortlist nominations, including for star Cillian Murphy as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb.

Another high-scorer for nods was the quirky comedy Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite) and its leading lady Emma Stone.

Other films in the running include blockbuster hit Barbie, the horrifying The Zone of Interest, the mysterious Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and haunting Brit flick All of Us Strangers?

But who takes home the gold in the ceremony presented by Doctor Who icon David Tennant?

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners updated live.

SPOILER warning for those watching the ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2024: Full list of winners

Best Film

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Universal Pictures
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

Sandra Huller as Hedwig in The Zone of Interest.
Sandra Huller as Hedwig in The Zone of Interest. A24
  • All of Us Strangers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Leading Actress

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter leaning on a sofa back in Poor Things.
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy wearing a suit and hat, and smoking a pipe
Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in The Holdovers
Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers Focus Features
  • Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
  • Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER
Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER. Universal Pictures
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Director

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Mia McKenna Bruce in How To Have Sex looking concerned
Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex. Mubi
  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce - WINNER
  • Sophie Wilde

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Blue Bag Life
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • Earth Mama - WINNER
  • How to Have Sex
  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in the English Language

The Zone of Interest
A scene from Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. A24
  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Documentary

  • 20 Days In Mariupol - WINNER
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron
Studio Ghibli/ YouTube.
  • The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

A still from the fiilm American Fiction showing Jeffrey Wight as Monk and Erika Alexander as Coraline. They are both smiling and walking through tall grass
American Fiction.
  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction - WINNER
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER

Editing

Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. He is wearing a grey suit and a hat.
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Universal
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Makeup & Hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER

Original Score

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Universal Pictures
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER
  • The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in a white and blue dress with long black hair swept back for Poor Things.
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in POOR THINGS. Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things - WINNER

Sound

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest - WINNER

British Short Animation

  • Crab Day - WINNER
  • Visible Mending
  • World to Roam

British Short Film

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster - WINNER
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

Which film has won the most BAFTA Film Awards in 2024?

Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Seth Neddermeyer is Devon Bostick, Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård is Hans Bethe, and Josh Peck is Kenneth Bainbridge in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan
Front Row L to R: Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Seth Neddermeyer is Devon Bostick, Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård is Hans Bethe, and Josh Peck is Kenneth Bainbridge in OPPENHEIMER. Universal Pictures

The running tally so far is as follows...

  • Oppenheimer - 7
  • Poor Things - 5
  • The Zone of Interest - 3
  • American Fiction - 1
  • Anatomy of a Fall - 1
  • The Boy and The Heron - 1
  • Earth Mama - 1
  • The Holdovers - 1
  • 20 Days In Mariupol - 1

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February from 7pm.

