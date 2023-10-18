How to watch Oppenheimer: Can you stream it?
Oppenheimer will be released on digital platforms from November in the US and UK.
Alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s biography of Robert J Oppenheimer has become one of the biggest Box Office earners of the year, raking in over $900 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing biopic ever.
Barbie might have landed in cinemas on the same day as Oppenheimer - with the simultaneous release dubbed Barbenheimer by fans - but, while the pastel pink feminist take on Mattel’s most famous toy doll became available to buy or rent at home on 12th September, fans have had to wait a little longer for Oppenheimer's home release date.
This delay doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given that when Nolan signed with Universal, he reportedly requested (via Variety) an exclusive theatrical window between 90 to 120 days, though it is unclear whether this was given.
So, when will Oppenheimer become available to watch from the comfort of your own home and will it go to streaming platforms? Read on for everything you need to know.
How to watch Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer will become available to rent or purchase on-demand on various streaming platforms from Tuesday 21st November 2023, marking a four-month gap from the film's theatrical release.
These platforms will include Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, Xfinity, Microsoft, and Verizon.
Oppenheimer was released in cinemas on Friday 21st July 2023, three years after Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Tenet, and is still available to watch in select cinemas.
Will Oppenheimer become available to stream?
Given that Oppenheimer is a Universal production, the biopic will eventually become available to stream on Peacock in the US. However, an official streaming release date is yet to be announced.
In the UK, Peacock is available exclusively for Sky and NOW customers. NOW customers will need an Entertainment Pass to access Peacock through the streaming platform.
This pass costs £9.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.
Oppenheimer DVD and Blu-ray release date
Oppenheimer will be out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from Tuesday 22nd November 2023, with over three hours of special features.
Oppenheimer landed in UK cinemas on 21st July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.
