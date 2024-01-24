Oppenheimer has received the most nominations across the board at the Oscars, with 13 nods in total, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which recieved 10 nominations.

So, how can movie fans across the UK tune in to see how wins the coveted awards? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars 2024 in the UK.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When are the Oscars 2024?

Emma Stone in Poor Things. SearchlightPictures/ YouTube

This year's Oscars will take place on Sunday 10th March, and will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

More like this

What time will the Oscars 2024 air?

The ceremony will begin at 4pm Los Angeles time, which translates to 11pm for those in the UK wanting to tune in.

How to watch the Oscars 2024 in the UK

Academy Awards nominees 2024 - Best Picture

The ceremony will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX, with a new companion show hosted by Jonathan Ross starting from 10:30pm on Sunday 10th March.

It was announced last year that ITV had acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the Academy Awards in the UK, with Sky and NOW previously airing the ceremony.

The following day, ITV will release a 90-minute highlights episodes which will feature the biggest moments of the ceremony. It will air on ITV1 on 10:45pm on Monday 11th March, and will become available to watch on ITVX.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?

Jimmy Kimmel. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards this year, marking his fourth time with hosting duties.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel joked in a statement.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement (as per The Hollywood Reporter).

"We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Who is presenting the awards at the Oscars 2024?

The list of presents for the 2024 Oscars is yet to be announced. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.

Oscar nominees 2024 - Best Actress

Advertisement

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.