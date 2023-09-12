Several films are already generating serious buzz this year, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things, and, of course, the box office sensations Barbie and Oppenheimer.

If you plan to stay up late to watch the glitzy event unfold live, all you need to do is tune into ITV1 or log in to ITVX on Sunday 10th March 2024.

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for ITV and ITVX commented: "We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network.

"We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers."

ITVX launched late last year as an ambitious reinvention of preceding service ITV Hub, complete with its own slate of original programming including Nolly, The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Alan Carr's Changing Ends.

Oscar statues backstage before the 95th Academy Awards. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said: "We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK.

"The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema -- recognising films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies."

Tuning into the Oscars will still require stamina, however, with the LA-based ceremony usually spreading into the early hours of the morning for those watching from the UK.

The Academy Awards 2024 will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

