Which stars are presenting awards at the 2024 Oscars?
As ever, an impressive line-up of Hollywood royalty and former winners will be taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre alongside host Jimmy Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel will take to the stage of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre as the main presenter of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday – but he's far from the only famous face who will be playing a major role in hosting proceedings.
As has long been tradition at the Oscars, a huge variety of stars will be responsible for presenting the individual awards, with an impressive line-up of Hollywood royalty and former winners having been enlisted for the occasion.
Among those are the four actors who took home golden statuettes last year – The Whale star Brendan Fraser and Everything Everywhere All at Once trio Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis – and a host of other past recipients from Rita Moreno to Nicolas Cage.
Meanwhile, the list also includes movie industry legends such as Steven Spielberg and Al Pacino, major music artists like Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny, current nominees including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and some of Hollywood's most talented young stars such as Anya-Taylor Joy and Zendaya.
Read on for the full list of Oscars 2024 presenters.
More like this
Oscars presenters 2024 – full list
The full list of Oscars 2024 presenters are listed in alphabetical order below:
- Mahershala Ali
- Emily Blunt
- Bad Bunny
- Nicolas Cage
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Cynthia Erivo
- America Ferrera
- Sally Field
- Brendan Fraser
- Ryan Gosling
- Ariana Grande
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Michael Keaton
- Regina King
- Ben Kingsley
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jessica Lange
- Melissa McCarthy
- Matthew McConaughey
- Kate McKinnon
- Rita Moreno
- John Mulaney
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Catherine O'Hara
- Al Pacino
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Ke Huy Quan
- Issa Rae
- Tim Robbins
- Sam Rockwell
- Octavia Spencer
- Steven Spielberg
- Mary Steenburgen
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Charlize Theron
- Christoph Waltz
- Forest Whitaker
- Michelle Yeoh
- Ramy Youssef
- Zendaya
We've compiled 250 movies into one great book, with reviews, pictures and trivia – order your copy of the Radio Times ★★★★★ Film Guide now.
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.