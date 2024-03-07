Among those are the four actors who took home golden statuettes last year – The Whale star Brendan Fraser and Everything Everywhere All at Once trio Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis – and a host of other past recipients from Rita Moreno to Nicolas Cage.

Meanwhile, the list also includes movie industry legends such as Steven Spielberg and Al Pacino, major music artists like Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny, current nominees including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and some of Hollywood's most talented young stars such as Anya-Taylor Joy and Zendaya.

Read on for the full list of Oscars 2024 presenters.

Oscars presenters 2024 – full list

Nicolas Cage. Getty

The full list of Oscars 2024 presenters are listed in alphabetical order below:

Mahershala Ali

Emily Blunt

Bad Bunny

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Sally Field

Brendan Fraser

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling in Barbie. Warner Bros

Ariana Grande

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Ben Kingsley

Jennifer Lawrence

Jessica Lange

Melissa McCarthy

Matthew McConaughey

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno. Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

John Mulaney

Lupita Nyong'o

Catherine O'Hara

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Issa Rae

Tim Robbins

Sam Rockwell

Octavia Spencer

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron

Christoph Waltz

Forest Whitaker

Michelle Yeoh

Ramy Youssef

Zendaya

Zendaya. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March.

