But it has plenty of competition from the likes of Martin Scorsese's epic Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things – both of which also heavily featured in the nominations – while its former box office rival Barbie also managed 8 nods.

Meanwhile, other films to get multiple nominations include The Zone of Interest, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall.

After a surprise omission at the BAFTAs, Lily Gladstone made the Best Actress shortlist, with other stars hoping to pick up a golden statuette including Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper – although Margot Robbie was surprisingly snubbed for her central role in Barbie.

This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th March at its usual home in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel serving as host for the second successive year and his fourth time overall.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday 23rd January by Joker's Zazie Beetz and The Boys star Jack Quaid.

Read on for the full list of Oscars 2023 nominees.

Oscar nominations 2024: Full list of Academy Award nominees

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorogs Lanthimos – Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight Pictures

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

America Ferrera – Barbie

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster – Nyad

The Holdovers. Focus

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher's Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Barbie. Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple/Paramount

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Best Short Documentary

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Short Film (Animation)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Short Film (Live Action)

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10th March. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

