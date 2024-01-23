Oscar nominations 2024: Full list of Academy Award nominees
Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things are among the most nominated films.
The day has finally come for this year's Academy Award nominations ahead of the ceremony in March – and there's no surprise that Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations.
Christopher Nolan's biopic of 'the father of the atomic bomb' had already achieved the most nods when last week's BAFTA Film Awards shortlists were announced, and has now firmly established itself as the film to beat when it comes to picking up the top prize.
But it has plenty of competition from the likes of Martin Scorsese's epic Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things – both of which also heavily featured in the nominations – while its former box office rival Barbie also managed 8 nods.
Meanwhile, other films to get multiple nominations include The Zone of Interest, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall.
After a surprise omission at the BAFTAs, Lily Gladstone made the Best Actress shortlist, with other stars hoping to pick up a golden statuette including Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper – although Margot Robbie was surprisingly snubbed for her central role in Barbie.
This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th March at its usual home in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel serving as host for the second successive year and his fourth time overall.
The nominations were announced on Tuesday 23rd January by Joker's Zazie Beetz and The Boys star Jack Quaid.
Read on for the full list of Oscars 2023 nominees.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorogs Lanthimos – Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actor
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
America Ferrera – Barbie
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teacher's Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Napoleon
Best Short Documentary
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Short Film (Animation)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Short Film (Live Action)
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
