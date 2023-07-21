During the hearing – which took place at the height of McCarthyism – Oppenheimer is accused of having secretly been a member of the American Communist Party, due to both the political views he openly held at the time and some of the personal associations he had.

But how closely were J Robert Oppenheimer's ties to Communism in real life? Read on for everything you need to know.

Was J Robert Oppenheimer a member of the Communist Party?

Although many of Oppenheimer's close friends and associates – including his brother Frank, his wife Kitty, and his girlfriend Jean – had at one point been members of the American Communist Party, it is disputed whether the same was true of Robert himself.

Oppenheimer had certainly shown himself to be sympathetic toward the Communist cause during his time teaching at Berkeley before the Second World War, and he held an academic interest in the ideology – for example, he was a subscriber of the Marxist news publication People's World.

Meanwhile, at this time he also donated to a number of progressive causes – including hosting fundraisers for the Republican cause in the Spanish Civil War – and supported several reforms that were retroactively described as Communist, while he was a member of a "discussion group" at Berkeley that some other members later described as a "closed" (secret) unit of the Communist Party.

On joining the Manhattan Project in 1942, Oppenheimer himself wrote in his personal security questionnaire that he had been "a member of just about every Communist Front organisation on the West Coast" although he later claimed this comment was simply "a half-jocular overstatement".

It was due to these views and associations that Oppenheimer came under scrutiny at a now-infamous security hearing during the Red Scare – when the US government was militantly going after anyone who it believed had once harboured Communist sympathies.

J Robert Oppenheimer. Bettmann / Getty Images.

Oppenheimer first testified to the House Un-American Activities (HUAC) in 1949, at which point he confirmed that he had had associations with the Party in the '30s – and that many of his students had been members – but stressed that he had not been a member himself.

In this same year, his brother Frank was also called before the HUAC, where he admitted to having been a member and eventually resigned from his post at the University of Minnesota, although he refused to name other members of the Party.

J Robert continued to be monitored by the government and in 1953 was told that his security clearance had been suspended, partially after FBI director J Edgar Hoover was sent a letter saying that "more probably than not J Robert Oppenheimer is an agent of the Soviet Union".

The hearing – which features heavily in Nolan's film – took place between April and May 1954 and eventually resulted in Oppenheimer losing his security clearance, although this decision was nullified in 2022, 55 years after Oppenheimer's death.

Quite how far Oppenheimer's ties to Communism went remains the subject of much historical debate, although it is generally agreed upon that claims he was a Soviet agent are wide of the mark.

In his 2012 book Robert Oppenheimer: A Life Inside the Center, biographer Ray Monk wrote: "He was, in a very practical and real sense, a supporter of the Communist Party. Moreover, in terms of the time, effort and money spent on party activities, he was a very committed supporter."

Therefore, while it is certainly true that he had left-wing politics and Communist sympathies – he described himself as a "fellow traveller" – the question as to whether Oppenheimer was actually a signed-up member of the Party may never be truly resolved.

Oppenheimer is coming to UK cinemas on 21st July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

