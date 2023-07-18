"Are you saying there's a chance that when we push that button, we destroy the world?" Groves asks Oppenheimer in the clip.

"Chances are near zero," Oppenheimer responds, to which Groves says: "Near zero?"

"What do you want from theory alone?" the scientist asks.

"Zero would be nice," Groves says.

So, who exactly is Groves, and what was his role in the Manhattan Project which led to the creation of the atomic bomb? Read on for everything you need to know about Damon's Oppenheimer character.

Who was Leslie Groves?

Groves was a lieutenant general in the United States Army and director of the Manhattan Project.

He was born in 1896 in Albany, New York, and entered the Army Corps of Engineers in 1918, where he took on a series of supervisory positions.

From 1940 to 1942, Groves oversaw all army construction in the United States, which involved building camps, airfield, depots and the Pentagon – an immense engineering and administrative effort that earned Groves a reputation as someone with management genius.

In mid-1942, the Army Corps of Engineers was put in charge of the Manhattan Project and, in September 1942, Groves was appointed as its head.

Groves oversaw all aspects of scientific research and technical development for the atomic bomb, as well as a vast security and intelligence operation.

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

These responsibilities put Groves at the centre of the planning, targeting and timing of the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

One of his subordinates, Kenneth Nicholls, described Groves as "the biggest S.O.B. I have ever worked for. He is most demanding. He is most critical. He is always a driver, never a praiser. He is abrasive and sarcastic. He disregards all normal organisational channels. He is extremely intelligent."

He continued: "He has the guts to make timely, difficult decisions. He is the most egotistical man I know. He knows he is right and so sticks by his decision. He abounds with energy and expects everyone to work as hard, or even harder than he does… if I had to do my part of the atomic bomb project over again and had the privilege of picking my boss, I would pick General Groves.”

What happened to Leslie Groves?

Groves retired from the army in February 1948 and took up a position with Remington Rand.

In 1962, he penned Now It Can Be Told, describing his experience of overseeing the Manhattan Project.

Groves died of heart disease on 13th July, 1970.

Why did Leslie Groves choose Oppenheimer?

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

It was Groves who hired Oppenheimer to head up the secret laboratory where the bomb would be tested and lead the research team.

Grove selected Oppenheimer despite rumours that the scientist had ties to the Communist Party.

"He's a genius, a real genius," Groves told a reporter of the scientist years later. "Why, Oppenheimer knows about everything. He can talk to you about anything you bring up. Well, not exactly, I guess there are a few things he doesn't know about. He doesn't know anything about sports."

