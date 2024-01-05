A second round of voting is now open for BAFTA numbers that will see the various lists whittled down before the final nominations are announced on Thursday 18th January ahead of the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall exactly one month later.

Ten films are in the longlist in the coveted Best Film category, with Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things and Maestro joined by All of Us Strangers, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Three of those films – All of Us Strangers, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest – are also in the running in the Outstanding British Film category, with other longlisted films including Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, How to Have Sex, Napoleon, Saltburn and Wonka.

Meanwhile, major hopefuls that didn't fare so well include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and Todd Haynes's May December – with just two appearances apiece – and Michael Mann's Ferrari, which features only in technical categories.

You can see the full list of longlisted films in all categories – also including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress – at the BAFTA website.

Speaking about the list, BAFTA Film Committee Chair, Anna Higgs, described it as "a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA".

She added: "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list.

"I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up. Huge congratulations to those longlisted today, it’s an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the phenomenal talent in our industry."

Last year's Film BAFTA Awards were hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, with Netflix's World War II epic All Quiet on the Western Front taking the top prize and The Banshees of Inisherin awarded as Outstanding British Film.

It was announced today (Friday 5th January) that David Tennant would be hosting this year's ceremony, with the Doctor Who star saying: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

