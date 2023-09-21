The trailer opens with Harry (Mescal) knocking on the door of Adam's (Scott) apartment before introducing himself and saying that he had seen him looking at him from the street.

"I'm assuming you're not with anyone, I never see you with anyone," Adam says before he reveals that he is currently writing about his parents who had died when he was just 12 – a task he admits is going "strangely".

It soon transpires that after returning to his childhood home, Adam appears to have found his parents alive but unaged – played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

The rest of the rather enigmatic trailer shows Adam reconnecting with his parents and growing closer to Harry, soundtracked by Pet Shop Boys' cover of Always on My Mind – you can check it out in full below.

Based on the 1987 novel Strangers by author Taichi Yamada, the film is Haigh's first feature since Lean on Pete in 2017 – although he did make the acclaimed miniseries The North Water in the intervening years.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com earlier in 2023, Haigh said that, despite the film appearing to have a supernatural element to it, it was very much of a piece with the other films in his back catalogue.

"I would say it's closer to my normal wheelhouse rather than being separate from it," he said.

"So, even though it is, there is definitely… I don't want to use the word supernatural, but there is an element of it that is outside of naturalism... I will say that it feels very much in tune with other things that I've done. But I don't want to say too much about it."

Meanwhile, speaking about the film's cast, he added: "They were like a dream cast to work with, and so it was a really beautiful experience."

An official synopsis for the film reads: "One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

"As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

All Of Us Strangers will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th January 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

