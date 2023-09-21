Caine takes on the main role of Bernard Jordan and recently told The Telegraph that he "was so happy to do it" – but it looks like this could be the end of the big screen icon's formidable career.

"I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that," he explained. "I sort of am retired now."

Of course, it's worth noting that Caine has made retirement announcements before, only to appear in further films, so it remains to be seen whether this truly is his final film role – but it seems a fitting one to go out on if that is the case.

"I just loved the character of Bernie," he said. "I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time."

Known for his trademark cockney accent, Caine has been acting in films since the '50s and became a household name the following decade when he appeared in a string of successful films such as Zulu, The Ipcress File, Alfie, The Italian Job and Battle of Britain.

He remained a fixture both in British cinema and in Hollywood for decades, with other highlights in his filmography including Get Carter, The Man Who Would Be King, A Bridge Too Far, Dressed to Kill, and Educating Rita.

Michael Caine stars in Zulu. SEAC

He is one of only two actors – alongside Jack Nicholson – to have been nominated for an Oscar in six different decades, and won for his supporting performances in both Hannah and Her Sisters in 1986 and The Cider House Rules in 1999.

In more recent years, he became a frequent collaborator with Christopher Nolan, appearing as Alfred Pennyworth in the director's acclaimed Batman trilogy and also having roles in The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet.

Meanwhile, other credits from later in his career include Children of Men, Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Youth, and King of Thieves.

The Great Escaper is coming to UK cinemas on 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

