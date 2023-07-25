His so-called "great escape" was the subject of much media attention, but many reports failed to capture the long-held trauma that motivated Bernard to make the daring journey.

Conversely, his beloved wife Rene (Jackson) completely understood the closure he required, although was not well enough to accompany him personally.

RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at The Great Escaper trailer, which showcases a blend of powerful reflection on a terrible conflict and moments of warm-hearted comic relief between the two leads. Watch now:

This will be Jackson's final screen role, released posthumously, as the celebrated actor sadly passed away last month aged 87.

She was a two-time Oscar winner for 1970's Women in Love and 1973's A Touch of Class, but retired from acting in 1991 to pursue a career in politics – becoming a member of Parliament for the Labour Party the following year.

The Great Escaper, which completed filming prior to Jackson's death, served as a reunion for herself and Caine, who previously collaborated on 1975 drama The Romantic Englishwoman.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Director Oliver Parker (Dad's Army) told The Guardian that Jackson was able to see the completed film before she passed away and was "delighted" with the result.

He added: "I feel incredibly fortunate to have her in the film. She gives an unbelievable performance. It’s hard to believe there won’t be another."

Read More

The Great Escaper is coming to UK cinemas on 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.