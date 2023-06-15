In 2014 Jordan made a 'great escape' from his care home in order to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France, with the film telling the story with a big heart.

BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker's latest film, The Great Escaper , will star Sir Michael Caine, in an adaptation of the true story of Bernard Jordan.

The film will also mark the last on-screen appearance of Glenda Jackson, who died on 15th June 2023. In playing Bernard's wife Irene in the film, Jackson reunited with Caine on screen for the first time since 1975's The Romantic Englishwoman.

But when is the film being released, what is it about and who else is in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about The Great Escaper.

When will The Great Escaper be released?

The exact release date for The Great Escaper has yet to be unveiled, but we do know that it is set to arrive UK cinemas in the UK and Ireland in October 2023.

We will keep this page updated once the exact date of release has been made public.

What is The Great Escaper about?

The Great Escaper is inspired by true events which took place in 2014, with the film's official synopsis saying: "In the summer of 2014 - the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings - octogenarian Bernie Jordan made global headlines.

"He’d staged a 'great escape' from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades. It was a story that captured the imagination of the world - Bernie seemed to embody the defiant, “can-do” spirit of a generation that was fast disappearing.

"But of course, it wasn’t the whole story. It was the story we all tell ourselves to make war and old age bearable. The bitter-sweet script explores the reality with wit and a very big heart.

"Bernie’s adventure, spanning a mere 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Rene – the story celebrates their love without sentimentality and with an eye to the lessons we can all learn from the Greatest Generation."

The Great Escaper cast - Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson star

The Great Escaper. Alamy

The Great Escaper will star Sir Michael Caine as Bernie, and he will be joined by Glenda Jackson as Rene, with the pair reuniting after their last project acting together, 1975's The Romantic Englishwoman.

The film will be Jackson's last screen role after she died on 15th June 2023.

Caine said in a statement following Jackson's death: "Glenda was one of our greatest movie actresses. It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together. It was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her."

Meanwhile the film's director Oliver Parker said in a separate statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Glenda’s passing. It was the privilege of a lifetime to work with her. She had such fierce intelligence, such passion, and fearlessness.

"It is hard to believe that it was less than a month ago that we screened the finished film for her and Michael – she was as feisty and vibrant as ever and we will treasure the memory of that emotional and happy day."

Caine and Jackson will be joined in the film's main cast by John Standing, Will Fletcher and Laura Marcus. You can find a list of the main cast for the film right here:

Michael Caine as Bernard 'Bernie' Jordan

Glenda Jackson as Irene 'Rene' Jordan

John Standing as TBC

Will Fletcher as Young Bernard

Laura Marcus as Young Irene

Is there a trailer for The Great Escaper?

There isn't a trailer available for The Great Escaper just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated once one is released online.

The Great Escaper will be released in UK cinemas in October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

