The prolific actress of stage and screen, known for her roles in films such as Women in Love and television series such as Elizabeth R, passed away after a brief illness, her agent confirmed to the BBC .

Oscar-winning actress and Labour politician Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87.

Jackson's agent noted to the news service that she had recently completed filming on The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Sir Michael Caine in a much-anticipated reunion.

In a statement, her agent Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.

"She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine."

Having led a 23-year career as a Labour politician, Jackson stepped down as an MP in 2015 before returning to TV screens in the acclaimed 2019 production Elizabeth Is Missing, in which she played a woman suffering from dementia.

Jackson was one of the few actors to have achieved the triple crown of acting, having won two Oscars, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award.

British Actress Glenda Jackson in costume as Queen Elizabeth I for the television series Elizabeth R Avalon/Getty Images

At the Academy Awards, Jackson took home the Best Actress award for Women in Love (1970) and then for A Touch of Class (1973), while winning a BAFTA Film Award for Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971).

The actress also found acclaim on television by winning an Emmy Award for her acclaimed turn as Elizabeth I in the BBC drama series Elizabeth R, later reprising the role for the film Mary, Queen of Scots opposite Vanessa Redgrave in 1971.

Jackson took a hiatus from acting from 1992 to 2015, working as a Labour MP for both Hampstead & Highgate and later Hampstead & Kilburn.

While working as a socialist politician and Labour MP, Jackson was highly critical of the fallout of the policies of Margaret Thatcher and criticised Thatcherism, memorably providing a highly critical eulogy in the House of Commons following the former Prime Minister's death in 2013.

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth Is Missing. WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/11/2019 - Programme Name: Elizabeth Is Missing - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Maud (GLENDA JACKSON) - (C) STV Productions - Photographer: Mark Mainz

Jackson served under Labour PM Tony Blair and became a vocal critic of his policies and the Iraq War.

After retiring from politics, Jackson returned to acting with great success, winning a BAFTA TV Award for her turn in the 2019 drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

When winning at the age of 84, Jackson commented via a video message: "Oh, my word... I'm absolutely stunned. Thank you very much indeed, it was a privilege to do this show."

Last year in 2022, the British Film Institute celebrated Jackson's work in a month-long retrospective, including an interview with Jackson herself.