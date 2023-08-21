It was labelled "the great escape" as Bernard managed to leave his care home in order to join fellow war veterans on the beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.

Well now, we have another clip of the film, teasing the beginnings of Bernard's decision to embark on the trip without the knowledge of his carers.

In the clip, Bernard's wife Rene (Jackson) spots a new picture on the mantelpiece and Bernard seems happy to reminisce on old times when they holidayed in Torremolinos.

But as Rene remembers their holiday there, she soon spots a box of old pictures and memories that Bernard has clearly been rummaging through.

Judith, the care home manager, swings by to tell Bernie that there's unfortunately no space left on the organised D-Day trip to France for the 70th Anniversary commemoration. But it's clear from the expression on Rene's face that this is the first she's heard of Bernie's plans to attend.

Bernard is clearly mulling over a big idea and turns cheekily to Rene once Judith has left, saying: "Right, brew then beach." Watch the clip below.

The film is Jackson's last role as she unfortunately passed away aged 87 in June of this year. Over the course of her acting career, Jackson won two Oscar awards, three Emmy's and a Tony award before ceasing acting to embark on a career in politics from 1992 to 2015.

The synopsis for The Great Escaper reads: "In the summer of 2014, Bernard Jordan (Caine) made global headlines. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.

"It was a story that captured the imagination of the world as Bernie embodied the defiant, “can-do” spirit of a generation that was fast disappearing. But of course, it wasn’t the whole story. It was an inspirational but sanitised retelling of one man’s need to come to terms with the lasting trauma of war.

"Bernie’s adventure, spanning a mere 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Rene (Jackson) – The Great Escaper celebrates their enduring love but always with an eye to the lessons we might learn from the Greatest Generation."

As well as Jackson and Caine leading the film, other cast members also include John Standing, Danielle Vitalis, Will Fletcher and Laura Marcus.

The Great Escaper is coming to UK cinemas on 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

