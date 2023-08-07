All of Us Strangers, previously titled as just 'Strangers', is based on the 1987 novel Strangers by author Taichi Yamada.

The film is directed by Andrew Haigh, the acclaimed director by the films Weekend, 45 Years, and Lean on Pete, as well as the seminal LGBTQ+ series Looking.

RadioTimes.com spoke with Haigh earlier this year prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

When asked if he considered All of Us Strangers to be outside of his usual naturalistic style of filmmaking given the genre trappings of the novel, Haigh suggested otherwise.

"I would say it's closer to my normal wheelhouse rather than being separate from it," commented the director. "So even though it is there is definitely…I don't want to use the word supernatural, but there is an element of it, that is outside of naturalism, let's say yeah, I will say that it feels very much in tune with other things that I've done. But I don't want to say too much about it."

The film features acclaimed Irish actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal as well as prominent British stars Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

When questioned what it was like working with this fantastic four, Haigh was gushing with praise for his ensemble.

"Oh, yeah, brilliant," concluded Haigh. "I mean, all of them, you know, Paul, Andrew, Claire, Jamie Bell. They were like a dream cast to work with and so, no, it was a really beautiful experience and the film's nearly, you know, we're coming to the endpoint now, nearly finishing it off and so, no, I'm really pleased with that.”

Haigh added: "I find it a very interesting film. So we'll see. We'll see how people take it."

All of Us Strangers is released in US cinemas on 22nd December 2023.

