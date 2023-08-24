The trailer gives a fascinating glimpse of the film's haunting atmosphere as the stranger explains to Mescal's character that he needs "to have an intimate understanding of your marriage: the good and the bad".

And things take a turn when he reveals his true purpose for being there: Junior has been chosen for a project that will see him sent to a large space station.

"Do you want to live mundane lives, or do you want to be part of something special and unique?" he asks. "You've been selected to live up there."

He later clarifies that only Junior has been selected and that Hen will instead have the company of a robot in his absence – something that Junior seems not too happy about.

The film is being distributed by Amazon Studios, which promises that it is full of "mesmerising imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity)".

Director Garth Davis co-wrote the script with Ian Reid – on whose 2018 novel of the same name the film is based – and it will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 20th October 2023.

Mescal – who was Oscar-nominated for his role in Aftersun this year – is also slated to star in a number of other exciting projects in the not-so-distant future, including Gladiator 2 and Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers - first-look images for which arrived earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Ronan was last seen in the comedy whodunnit See How They Run and will have a leading role in Steve McQueen's upcoming Second World War drama Blitz.

Foe will be released in UK cinemas on 2oth October 2023.

