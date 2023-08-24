Writer/director Charlotte Regan – who is making her feature debut – has previously explained that Campbell was singled out for the role after she sent in a self-tape that included her talking about how much she loved Home Bargains.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she revealed that Campbell's impression of an iconic EastEnders moment in which Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) reveals she's actually Zoe's (Michelle Ryan) mother proved she was the perfect fit for the character.

"She does like this incredible... you know like the famous scene in EastEnders where Kat is like I'm not your mum or something? It's like a big Eastenders scene, but Lola recreates the entire scene, every single character," she explained.

"So she just does mad things like that all the time. I think she's very much like grown up imitating things that were on TV and has like such a sharp, witty sense of humour that felt so right for Georgie's character."

For Campbell's part, the young actor revealed she was surprised to find out she'd got the part – especially since she'd originally sent in an audition tape just to mess about.

“I didn't expect to actually get the part," she said. "I thought I was just like messing about kind of thing. My mum's friend Clarisse, tagged my mum in the advert, and then it was like on the last day that you could put in an audition and then I put it in.

"And then I went to my first audition in person, and I didn't say anything, so I didn't expect anything back. But then I kept going to London every now and again.

"And then, when I got the part, I was quite surprised because I didn't think I would. But Charlotte and Theo [Barrowclough, producer] kept coming to my house to have cups of tea, so I got used to them after a while!”

